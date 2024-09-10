Nick Daddario Sells 2,976 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,912.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $149.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,184. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

