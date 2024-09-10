NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 15,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
