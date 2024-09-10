NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 15,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

NI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NI

NI Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 38.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NI by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NI by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

