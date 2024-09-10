NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

