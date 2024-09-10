News Co. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Stock Down 0.0 %

News stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

