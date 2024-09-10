New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 2.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.56. Approximately 284,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,797,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

EDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

