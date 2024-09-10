Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $51.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGNE. Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on NGNE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene
Neurogene Trading Up 0.4 %
NGNE stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $53.00.
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.