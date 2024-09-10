NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. 164,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,287. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 294,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

