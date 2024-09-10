NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. 42,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

