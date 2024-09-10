NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is Andra AP fonden’s 7th Largest Position

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up 1.1% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $64,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

