NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $216.70 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00007023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $216.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,539,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,730,107 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,450,511 with 1,123,393,778 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.77641651 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $146,055,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.