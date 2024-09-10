Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Trading Down 0.2 %

NVGS opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Clarkson Capital raised Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Navigator

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.