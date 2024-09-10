National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.48

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 64293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
