MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 0% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2.86 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00267411 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00144002 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.