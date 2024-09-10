Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lessened by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after acquiring an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $178,361,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

NYSE:MSI opened at $438.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

