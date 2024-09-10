Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.13.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.