Moonbeam Trading Down 3.4% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $142.02 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,136,066,801 coins and its circulating supply is 898,781,618 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.