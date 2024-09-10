Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 45,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after buying an additional 1,028,314 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after acquiring an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

