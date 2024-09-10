Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 390.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170,104 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio accounts for 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 1.21% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 372,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 2.2 %

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $210.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

