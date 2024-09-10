Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 45,642 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for about 0.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.14% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.8 %

SBSW opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.