Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 4,255 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPG. Leerink Partners began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.