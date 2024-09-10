Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $7.98 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 233,244 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

