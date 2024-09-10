Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.25 Million Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

In other news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $27,365.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at $799,158.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,564 shares of company stock worth $744,162 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MREO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

