Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.05%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 949,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

