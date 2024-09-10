MetFi (METFI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $92.37 Million

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $92.37 million and approximately $284,069.11 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00267076 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,194,181 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.48731834 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $238,377.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.