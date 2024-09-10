Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 1040476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65.

Insider Transactions at Metals One

In related news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($523.08). 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

