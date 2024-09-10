Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Acquires A$12,973.92 in Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) insider Tania Simpson bought 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.04 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,973.92 ($8,649.28).

Meridian Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and grid-scale solar array, as well as offers solar installation services.

