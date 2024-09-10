Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Insider Acquires A$12,973.92 in Stock

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) insider Tania Simpson bought 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.04 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,973.92 ($8,649.28).
Meridian Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Meridian Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Energy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.