Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $147,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 67,918 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 697,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,936.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

