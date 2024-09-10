McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $509.23 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $417.65 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $573.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.99.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.