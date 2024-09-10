Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 45,801 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Waters worth $156,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

