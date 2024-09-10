Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,126 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $210,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $299.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.63 and a 200 day moving average of $259.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.