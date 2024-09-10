Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,061 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.52 and a 200 day moving average of $181.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.