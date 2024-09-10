Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $392.68 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251,015 shares during the period. TriNet Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 7.77% of TriNet Group worth $392,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

