Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.86 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $395.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

