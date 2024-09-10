Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $125.86 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 7.27% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $125,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $6,041,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFIN opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $877,612.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,155.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,454 shares of company stock worth $1,457,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

