Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 9,578 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar General worth $64,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $215,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

