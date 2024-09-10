Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

