Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

