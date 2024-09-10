Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Sells $126,232.00 in Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $424,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.7 %

MTEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Mannatech, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

