MANEKI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.89 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.01 or 0.00267411 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00452815 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,821,612.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars.

