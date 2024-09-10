Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $315.49. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

