Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico accounts for about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.2 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $3.8657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.