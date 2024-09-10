Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 3.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average of $272.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

