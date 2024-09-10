Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

