Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

CRM stock opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

