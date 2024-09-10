Malaga Cove Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

