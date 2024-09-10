Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,040 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

