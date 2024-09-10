Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 2,332 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

CSCO opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

