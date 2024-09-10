Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 34,241 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

