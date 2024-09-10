Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 176 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.7 %

NOW stock opened at $855.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $863.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $800.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.