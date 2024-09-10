Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.97 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.97 million and $243,815.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.69 or 1.00043398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013307 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000318 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $254,488.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

